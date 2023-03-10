Crunch Fall to Rocket, 2-1, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Laval Rocket, 2-1, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Despite the loss, the Crunch gained a standings point as they move to 27-20-5-3 on the season and 2-3-1-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 34-of-36 shots. Cayden Primeau stopped 26-of-27 in net for the Rocket.

The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on four opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 6-for-6.

Mitchell Stephens opened scoring for the Rocket when he roofed the puck from a sharp angle along the goal line with just 15 seconds remaining in the first period.

The Crunch tied the game with a shorthanded goal 6:34 into the third period. Daniel Walcott came in down the right side on a 2-on-1 rush and centered the puck for Myers to put on net. Primeau made the save, but Walcott was able to send in the rebound to eventually force overtime.

Just 1:19 into the extra frame, Pierrick Dubé scored the game-winner for Laval.

The Crunch host the Rochester Americans tomorrow.

Crunchables: The Crunch are 1-5 in overtime this season.

