Series Preview: March 10 & 11 vs. SD

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will take on the San Diego Gulls, who are tenth in the Pacific Division, in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. The Knights are looking to bounce back after their six-game winning streak was snapped by a 6-3 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

"We created so many opportunities, we just didn't finish on a lot of them," said Head Coach Manny Viveiros.

"We have to do that. When we played with discipline, we created opportunities from playing the right way. When we fell asleep, they capitalized on it."

The Silver Knights have been battling back towards the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Before the loss against the Firebirds, they had strung together six straight quality wins - including a game against upcoming opponent San Diego. Coach Viveiros sees this as an opportunity to re-focus on the path to the playoffs.

"It's good for us to reset again and zero in on how difficult it is and how disciplined we have to be at this time of year. We're going to move on, we're going to learn from it, and we're going to get ready to play San Diego."

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on the road, 6-3. Sheldon Rempal, Brendan Brisson, and Daniil Miromanov all scored goals for Henderson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Forward Brendan Brisson has tallied eight points (3G, 5A) for the Silver Knights in the team's last 10 games.

Henderson forward Sheldon Rempal stands second on the team in points (20G, 25A) and is tied for first in goals. He has four goals in the team's last five games and 13 points in the team's last 10. His four-goal streak is tied for first in the AHL for longest ongoing goal streak.

Henderson defenseman Daniil Miromanov has five points (2G, 3A) in the team's last five games.

San Diego forward Dylan Sikura, recently acquired from the Rockford Ice Hogs, leads active Gulls players in points. Over the last five games, he has six points (3G, 3A).

San Diego forward Chase DeLeo has played nine games this season for the Gulls and has recorded at least one point in all of them. His nine-game point streak is second overall in the AHL for longest current point streak. In the last game where the Silver Knights faced San Diego, he scored two goals.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gemel Smith: 48 (17G, 31A)

Sheldon Rempal: 45 (20G, 25A)

Gage Quinney: 39 (20G, 19A)

Lukas Cormier: 32 (8G, 24A)

Byron Froese: 29 (9G, 20A)

Brendan Brisson: 27 (10G, 17A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch the game on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

