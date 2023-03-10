Admirals Can't Catch Roadrunners

Milwaukee, WI - John Leonard and Spencer Stastney scored goals for the Admirals but it wasn't enough as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Reassigned from the Predators earlier in the day, Leonard started the scoring in the contest as he notched a power-play tally 6:04 into the contest when he took a feed from Cole Schneider and sent a wrister over blocker of Tucson goalie Tyler Parks.

The Roadrunners tied it up with 3:10 to play in the second when Michael Kesselring took a backdoor feed from Nathan Smith to score his 14th of the season.

After Tucson took a 2-1 advantage on a Vladislav Kolyachonok goal, the Ads tied it up a two courtesy of Stastney's second goal in his past three games. Stastney skated into the Roadrunners zone 2-on-1 with Adam Wilsby before firing a wrister that was originally saved by Parks, before trickling between his legs for the tally.

However, Tucson responded with the game-winning goal at the 3:14 mark of the third period on a Curtis Douglas snapper from the left hashmarks.

The Ads had a number of good opportunities to tie the game down the stretch, but couldn't get one past Parks and they dropped their second straight game.

The Admirals and Roadrunners get right back at it on Saturday night when they face off a 6 pm at Panther Arena as the Ads continue their five-game homestand.

