Checkers Top Islanders
March 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Bridgeport Islanders (26-23-7-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, fell to the Charlotte Checkers (33-20-3-2) in a 7-1 setback at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday.
Kyle MacLean recorded his seventh goal of the season at 13:18 of the first period, but the Checkers struck twice in the first, three times in the second, and scored two more goals in the third. Jakub Skarek (10-13-3) made 28 saves.
Thirteen different Checkers had a point in the contest including Calle Sjalin who tallied the opening goal at 8:10 of the first period. Sjalin closed in on the left side and deposited a rebound after Cameron Morrison turned and whipped a shot off Skarek's pad from above the right circle.
MacLean answered just over five minutes later with the help of Ruslan Iskhakov and William Dufour. Iskhakov settled Dufour's pass in the slot and dragged to the right hash marks, creating space for MacLean, who asked for the puck and ripped a shot stick side on Mack Guzda. MacLean and Iskhakov both have points in their last two games.
Charlotte scored each of the next six goals and improved to 3-1-0-1 against the Islanders this season. The game winner came less than a minute after MacLean's tally, courtesy of Henry Bowlby at the 14:01 mark. Bowlby led all players with two goals on the night and was one of six Checkers with a multi-goal performance.
The Islanders went 0-for-2 on the power play and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill in a rough and rowdy game. It included 63 combined penalty minutes, 47 of which were accessed to Bridgeport. The Islanders were outshot 35-17.
Next Time Out: The Islanders and Checkers meet for the third time in four days and complete their six-game season series tomorrow night at 6 p.m. inside Bojangles Coliseum. Fans can watch all of the live action via AHLTV.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2023
- Wolf Pack Fall 8-4 to Rochester Americans in Weekend Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Felled by Phantoms, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- McIsaac Records Game-Winner in Overtime Against Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Win Three Straight, Down Pens 4-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Early Explosion Allows T-Birds to Double Up Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hogs Secure Point in 2-1 OT Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Checkers Top Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Crush Bridgeport 7-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Steen Scores Twice, P-Bruins Defeated by Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Holtz the Hero as Comets Beat Senators in Overtime, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Daniil Tarasov from Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Loan Iorio to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Colorado Eagles Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Series Preview: March 10 & 11 vs. SD - Henderson Silver Knights
- Utica Comets & New Jersey Devils Announce Player Movement - Utica Comets
- Rocket's McKay Suspended One Game - AHL
- Utica Comets to Compete in Knockout Bowling at YBR Casino & Sports Book's East End - Utica Comets
- Fishin' with the Jets Raffle Returns in Support of Project 11 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Look to Get Back in Win Column with Visit to Rochester - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Austin Czarnik Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #57 - Tucson Roadrunners at Milwaukee Admirals - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Kick off Weekend against Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Checkers Top Islanders
- Islanders Score Three Times on Special Teams in the First Period
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Checkers Three Times in Four Days
- Skarek makes 34 saves for second shutout of the season on Sunday
- Bridgeport Islanders Finish Homestead against Thunderbirds