Jeff Viel Notches Natty Hatty in 4-0 Win Over Condors
March 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (24-27-1-4) got 23 saves from Aaron Dell and a natural hat-trick from Jeff Viel, blanking the Bakersfield Condors (26-26-2-2), 4-0, on Friday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena. The shutout win, which was the first in franchise history against the Condors on the road, inches the Barracuda within three points of the Tucson Roadrunners and Condors for the Pacific Division's final two playoff spots.
In the first, the Barracuda jumped out to a 1-0 lead as Brandon Coe guided a pass to Artemi Kniazev (4) as he came down from the point and the second-year defender slid a shot in from close range past Olivier Rodrigue at 5:49. After the Condors were called for holding, Viel (12) made it goals in three consecutive games and points in his last eight with a goal at 12:12. The Barracuda finished the period with a 2-0 lead, outshooting the Condors 14-2.
In the second, Viel (13) would notch his second of the game as Ozzy Wiesblatt found him late in the high-slot. Then, after Luke Esposito was called for a pair of penalties, leading to a four-minute Barracuda power play, Viel (14) would complete the natural hat-trick as Coe found him parked atop the crease at 11:15.
In the third, Dell made 11 saves to pick up the 23-save shutout as the Barracuda closed out the 4-0 win.
With the victory, Dell is now 10-11-2 on the year and 2-1 versus Bakersfield. Rodrigue (11-11-1-0) suffered the loss, allowing four goals on 25 shots, ending his three-game winning streak.
Jacob Peterson finished with a career-best three assists, his first three points in a Barracuda sweater, while Coe collected a career-best two assists.
The Barracuda are back on the ice on Saturday in Bakersfield and return to Tech CU Arena on March 15 to take on the Henderson Silver Knights (10:30a) for Cuda Classroom Day. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
