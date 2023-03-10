Rocket's McKay Suspended One Game
March 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Laval Rocket forward Riley McKayhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Belleville on Mar. 8.
McKay received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.3 for accumulating his third game misconduct in the "general" category this season. He will miss Laval's game tonight (Mar. 10) at Syracuse.
