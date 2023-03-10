Capitals Loan Iorio to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Vincent Iorio to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Iorio, 20, has recorded 17 points (2g, 15a) in 51 games with Hershey this season and ranks second among Hershey defensemen in games played, tied for first in assists and second in points and plus/minus (+12). Among AHL rookie defensemen, Iorio ranks tied for fifth in plus/minus and tied for ninth in assists.

Iorio has recorded one assist in three games with the Capitals this season. The 6'4", 205-pound defenseman made his NHL debut and recorded his first career point on March 4 at San Jose, becoming the 10th defenseman in Capitals franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut. Iorio also became the 63rd Bears player to make his NHL debut with Washington since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season. Iorio was selected by the Capitals in the second round, 55th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Coquitlam, British Columbia native recorded a career-high 44 points (11g, 33a) in 60 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2021-22 season, ranking second among Wheat Kings defensemen in goals, assists, points, power play-assists (10) and points per game (0.73). In 191 career WHL games with Brandon, Iorio recorded 82 points (21g, 61a).

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White visit the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday, March 11 at 7:05 p.m. The Bears return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Rochester Americans for Hall of Fame Night and Print Works On Demand Poster Night on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

