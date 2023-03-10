Wranglers Blank Reign

Storyline: Dustin Wolf recorded his league-leading fifth shutout of the season with 34 saves in a 2-0 win for the Calgary Wranglers (40-15-3-0) over the Ontario Reign (30-22-4-1) on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Calgary's tallies came from Clark Bishop and Cole Schwindt in the first and third periods. Cal Petersen made the start in goal for Ontario and turned aside 20 of the Wranglers' shots in a losing effort.

Date: March 10, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Dustin Wolf (CGY)

2. Clark Bishop (CGY)

3. Cal Petersen (ONT)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023 vs. Calgary Wranglers | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

