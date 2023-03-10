Silver Knights Defeated in First Game of Back-To-Back Against Gulls
March 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 2-0, on the road on Friday evening.
The first period remained scoreless throughout. Henderson goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 11 of 11 shots, while the San Diego goaltender stopped six of six.
The Gulls opened the scoring first at 4:02 in the second period. Groulx netted the goal, assisted by Gawdin and Del Zotto.
The Gulls extended that lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 16:32 in the second, scored by Priskie.
The third period remained scoreless throughout, and the Silver Knights dropped the first contest of the back-to-back against the Gulls.
