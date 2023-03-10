Belleville Sens Gain Valuable Point in Overtime Loss to Utica

UTICA, NY - Despite another strong effort, the Belleville Senators fell 4-3 in overtime to the Utica Comets on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center.

Belleville opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period when Lassi Thomson notched his sixth of the campaign from the right-side circle. The Senators' impressive start continued as they extended their advantage through Angus Crookshank at the 14:34 mark. Later in the stanza, Utica responded with a power play marker from Robby Russo before Alexander Holtz capitalized on his penalty shot opportunity to even the contest heading into the intermission.

Early in the second, Egor Sokolov found the back of the net with a decisive five-hole shot to give the visitors a 3-2 lead after forty minutes of play.

Just over a minute into the final frame, Simon Nemec equalized for the Comets and ultimately forced extra time. In overtime, Holtz once again delivered for Utica, scoring the game-winner to help secure the home victory.

The Belleville Senators continue their three-game road trip tomorrow night when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop from PPL Center.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/2 | Penalty Kill: 5/6

Fast Facts:

Luke Richardson made 26 saves on the night.

Angus Crookshank has 15 points (9G-6A) in his last 15 games.

Crookshank notched his team-leading 22nd goal of the season.

Lassi Thomson has scored three times over his last two appearances.

Jake Lucchini collected two assists on the night.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "It was a hard-fought game. The effort was there. The goaltending was there. It was just unfortunate we didn't get the two points."

