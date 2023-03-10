Utica Comets & New Jersey Devils Announce Player Movement

Utica, NY. - In advance of the AHL Trade Deadline, the Utica Comets and New Jersey Devils announced they have traded forward Jack Dugan to Carolina in exchange for defenseman Zack Hayes. Also, the Devils/Comets receive forward Jayce Hawryluk of the Ottawa Senators for future considerations. In addition, Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has traded defenseman Dylan Blujus to the Belleville Senators for future considerations. Hayes and Hawryluk will report to Utica and while on NHL contracts, neither will be eligible to be recalled by the Devils.

Jayce Hawryluk, 27, was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The former forward for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League started his professional career with Springfield of the AHL during the 2016-17 season. He has played 98 games in the NHL with Florida, Ottawa and Vancouver scoring 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points. This season, he suited up in 19 games for Belleville scoring three goals and five assists for eight points.

Hayes, 23, played for the Prince Albert Raiders during his career in the WHL before playing in the AHL for the Henderson Silver Knights during the 2020-21 season. He has played in three NHL games for the Vegas Golden Knights in his career. This season, with the Chicago Wolves, he has skated in 14 games scoring two goals and one assist.

The Comets are back on the ice tonight against the Belleville Senators at 7PM. The next five games after tonight will take place on the road when the team battles Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins tomorrow before heading to Lehigh Valley on Sunday afternoon to take on the Phantoms.

