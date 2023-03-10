Hogs Secure Point in 2-1 OT Loss

March 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Rockford IceHogs dropped a 2-1 contest in overtime to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. Bobby Lynch netted his ninth goal of the season in the IceHogs' league-leading 21st overtime period.

Coming off his game-winning shootout goal against the Laval Rocket on Mar. 4, IceHogs forward Morgan Adams-Moisan dropped the gloves with Griffins defenseman Wyatt Newpower at 2:17 to ignite the Friday night action.

Nearing the end of what appeared to be a scoreless first period, defenseman Louis Crevier was charged with a two-minute interference penalty, and Grand Rapids went on the power play with 1:29 left in the initial frame. After Griffins forward Matt Luff fired a shot from the right circle, forward Joel L'Esperance cleaned up the rebound and chipped a shot past Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom at 18:45 to take a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Forward Bobby Lynch tied the contest 1-1 on the Hogs' third man advantage in the final frame with a highlight reel-worthy between-the-legs goal at 9:15. When forward Rocco Grimaldi's shot missed high over the crossbar, Lynch was ready on the edge of the crease and knocked the loose puck between his legs and past Griffins netminder Alex Nedeljkovic. Grimaldi recorded his first point as an IceHog with the assist.

The Griffins stunned the IceHogs only 17 seconds into the overtime period when Grand Rapids defenseman Jared McIsaac caught a centering pass and angled the puck into the net to earn the 2-1 win.

Soderblom marked 31 saves on 33 Grand Rapids shots but was tagged with the overtime loss, and Nedeljkovic turned away 29 of 30 Rockford shots for the victory.

Next Home Game

The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, March 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday.Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

IceHogs And Lamonica Beverages Hosting Craft Beer Tasting Event

The Rockford IceHogs and Lamonica Beverages are teaming up to treat fans to a Craft Beer Tasting at the IceHogs Wednesday, March 15 game against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.. The beer tasting event will begin when the doors open at 6 p.m. and will continue through the end of the first intermission. The tasting will include up to 10 different craft beers at various locations on the concourse at the BMO Center. The event will feature local breweries, including Prairie Street Brewing Co., Generations Brewery, Lena Brewery, and Church Street Brewing Company. There is no additional charge to take part in the beer tasting, and any fan 21 and over with a ticket for the game may participate. Fans interested in participating in the beer tasting can check in at a table located outside of the Jack Daniel's Bar at the top of the escalators and must show a valid ID to receive a wrist band, a card with a list of available beers for sampling, and a complimentary sampler glass (while supplies last).

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

