Fishin' with the Jets Raffle Returns in Support of Project 11

WINNIPEG - The chance for Winnipeg Jets fans to win a one-of-a-kind fishing experience is back for 2023 with the Fishin' with the Jets raffle that is open from March 10 to May 18. This year, the raffle will see two lucky fans and their guests join Jets forward Blake Wheeler and Jets alumnus Andrew Ladd for an all-inclusive fly-in fishing weekend experience from June 16 to 18, with all proceeds of the raffle going to the True North Youth Foundation's Project 11 program.

The two Fishin' with the Jets trip winners and their guests will join Wheeler and Ladd on a flight to Stevenson Island on Island Lake in northeastern Manitoba, where they'll enjoy two full days of fishing for walleye and lake trout guided and outfitted by Triple C Lodge, who will provide all fishing equipment and accommodations for the trip. All meals and preparation will also be covered for the fishing trip, courtesy of Mach 1 Construction.

Fans can purchase Fishin' with the Jets raffle tickets at WPGJetsRaffle.com from Friday, March 10 until Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. CT at one ticket for $20, three tickets for $50, 10 tickets for $100, and 100 tickets for $250. The two winners will be drawn on May 18 shortly after ticket sales close. Raffle ticket purchasers must be 18 years of age or older and located within Manitoba's provincial borders at the time of purchase.

Return travel from Winnipeg to Island Lake will be provided, but winners will need to cover their own travel to get to and from Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Jets players and alumni attending the Fishin' with the Jets trip are subject to change.

All raffle proceeds will go toward Project 11, the TNYF's cross-curricular and bilingual mental health promotion initiative available to all Manitoba educators and which emphasizes the need for mental wellness to be as much a focus as physical well-being.

For full details on the Fishin' with the Jets raffle and fishing experience, visit WPGJetsRaffle.com.

