Tristin Langan Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Tristin Langan has been released from his Professional Try-Out agreement with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League and has returned to the Solar Bears. Orlando has placed forward Dylan Fitze on the reserve list.

Langan, 23, leads the Solar Bears in scoring with 30 points (9g-21a) in 28 games. He has skated in 13 AHL contests this year between Manitoba and Syracuse, posting three points (1g-2a).

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.

