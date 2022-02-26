K-Wings Struggles Continue, Nailers Cruise at Home

February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-25-0-0) had no answers for the Wheeling Nailers (29-19-1-0) and lost Saturday at WesBanco Arena, 8-2.

The Nailers took it to the K-Wings from the beginning, as Patrick Watling scored twice in a span of 27 seconds just minutes into the hockey game.

Wheeling added another goal in the first, four in the second and one in the third to round out its scoring on the evening.

Erik Bradford (13) got the K-Wings on the board and notched his 300th ECHL career point with his goal at the 6:44 mark of the second period.

On the play, Andrew DeBrincat (19) found Logan Lambdin (11) cruising up the right circle who then connected with Bradford on the left wing.

Bradford (14) also scored the K-Wings second goal with 6:20 remaining in the game, as he banged home a loose puck in the crease after the initial Lambdin (12) backhand shot on the doorstep. Max Humitz (8) was awarded the second assist on the goal.

Trevor Gorsuch (12-17-0-0) stopped 10 of the 14 shots he faced before he was relieved by Jason Pawloski at the 6:09 mark of the second period. Pawloski turned away 17 of 21 the rest of the way out.

Kalamazoo is now winless in its last seven games.

The K-Wings come home for five straight, starting with the Tulsa Oilers (24-22-1-2) on Friday, March 4. Puck drop at Wings Event Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

On Friday, March 4 the K-Wings will also throw it back to the 90s for Nickelodeon Night, as they pay tribute to one of the 'Top-50 Greatest Cartoon Characters of All Time,' Ren & Stimpy. There'll also be a jersey auction immediately following the game. Plus, it's a $2 Friday! So, make sure to come enjoy $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs from 6 to 8 p.m.

