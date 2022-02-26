ECHL Transactions - February 26

February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 26, 2022: Allen:

Add Kolten Olynek, F activated from reserve

Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve

Add Joe Manchurek, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Christian Evers, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Dominick Sacco, F activated from reserve

Delete Bryan Etter, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve

Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve

Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Alex Stevens, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Orlando:

Add Tristin Langan, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Karl Boudrias, D activated from reserve

Add Cam Strong, F activated from reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

Delete Shane Walsh, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brandon Hawkins, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Add Max Milosek, G activated from reserve

Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Kevin Auger, F activated from reserve

Delete Jean-Francois David, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Wyatt Trumbley, D activated from reserve

Add Jarod Hilderman, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan DaSilva, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Alex Peters, D returned from loan to Bakersfield

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from Injured Reserve

Worcester:

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve

Delete Will Cullen, D placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from February 26, 2022

