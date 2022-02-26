ECHL Transactions - February 26
February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 26, 2022: Allen:
Add Kolten Olynek, F activated from reserve
Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve
Add Joe Manchurek, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Gornall, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Christian Evers, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Dominick Sacco, F activated from reserve
Delete Bryan Etter, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve
Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve
Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Alex Stevens, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Orlando:
Add Tristin Langan, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Karl Boudrias, D activated from reserve
Add Cam Strong, F activated from reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve
Delete Shane Walsh, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brandon Hawkins, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Add Max Milosek, G activated from reserve
Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Kevin Auger, F activated from reserve
Delete Jean-Francois David, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Wyatt Trumbley, D activated from reserve
Add Jarod Hilderman, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan DaSilva, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Alex Peters, D returned from loan to Bakersfield
Add Brayden Watts, F activated from Injured Reserve
Worcester:
Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve
Delete Will Cullen, D placed on reserve
