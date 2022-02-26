Americans Look to Even the Series with Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), look to even their three-game series with the Cyclones tonight. The Americans have dropped three in a row. Allen remains fifth overall in the Mountain Division. Our pregame show with Tommy Daniels begins at 6:05 pm live from Northside Draft House in Richardson. The game gets underway at 6:30 pm. The Americans return home on March 4th against Idaho. Tickets are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:00 pm CST

Puck Drop: 6:30 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Watching Party: Northside DraftHouse in Richardson

Next Home Game: Friday, March 4th vs. Idaho

Allen Rally Falls Short: The Allen Americans dropped the first game of the series with Cincinnati on Thursday night by a score of 3-2. The Americans trailed 3-0 in the second period when JD Dudek found the back of the net scoring his fourth of the season. Allen cut the lead to one goal on a Chad Costello power play goal halfway through the final period, his 22nd goal of the year. The Americans pulled starter Antoine Bibeau late in the third period but were unable to get the equalizer. With the loss, the Americans dropped their third in a row.

Kneen Back to Charlotte: Allen Americans defenseman Nolan Kneen has been loaned to Charlotte. He returned for just one game playing 21 minutes ON Thursday night with zero points and registering a minus one.

Shorthanded Nightmare: The Americans have given up a team record 17 shorthanded goals this season. The Florida Everblades are right behind Allen with 14.

Ben Carroll Placed on IR: Allen Americans defenseman Ben Carroll has been placed on the Injured Reserve list retroactive February 2nd. He is battling an upper body injury.

Branden Troock Returns: Americans forward Branden Troock played in his first game on Thursday night since January 29th. He had been out of the Allen lineup battling a lower body injury. Troock is fourth on the team in scoring with 30 points. The former Dallas Stars draft pick is in his first season with Allen.

Comparing Allen and Cincinnati:

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-11-2-0

Away: 10-10-3-1

Overall: 21-21-5-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (22) Chad Costello

Assists: (36) Chad Costello (Tied for the ECHL lead)

Points: (58) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

+/-: (+19) Kris Myllari

PIM: (80) Dawson Butt and Spencer Asuchak

Cincinnati Cyclones:

Home: 17-9-1-0

Road: 9-11-2-0

Overall: 26-20-3-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Cincinnati Cyclones Team Leaders:

Goals: (17) Justin Vaive and Lincoln Griffin

Assists: (30) Louie Caporusso and Jesse Schultz

Points: (46) Louie Caporusso

+/-: (+20) Dajon Mingo and Matthew Cairns

PIM: (86) Justin Vaive

