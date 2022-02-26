White Caps off Steelheads Wild Night with Overtime Winner, 5-4

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (29-20-3) battled adversity in a physical and offensive game to earn a 5-4 overtime win over the Worcester Railers (21-20-4) on Friday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,277 fans, the 17th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads began a physical assault on the Railers and earned the game's first goal as a reward on a takeaway by defenseman Darren Brady (11:32 1st) that found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. The Railers answered late in the frame, but on the next shift forward Colton Kehler (16:52 1st) pounded home a drop shot in the right circle for the 2-1 lead into the next frame. A power play goal by the Railers knotted the game a second time before forward Matt Tugnutt (PP, 8:49 2nd; PP, 14:48 2nd) put back a rebound and was open off the left post back door to take a two-goal advantage, 4-2. The Railers answered with two more power play goals to force overtime, 4-4. A penalty in the extra period opened the chance for captain A.J. White (PP, 4:43 OT) for a one-time shot for the 5-4 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - A.J. White (goal, 2 assists)

2. IDH - Matt Tugnutt (2 assists)

3. WOR - Cole Coskey (goal, 2 assists)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

A.J. White (F) - overtime-winner, three-point night

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- A.J. White: White had one of his stronger performances of the night, posting a three-point night and the overtime-winning tally on the power play. White is tied for the ECHL lead in power play goals (9) and increases his team lead in all categories (18-28-46).

- Colby McAuley: McAuley continued his strong return to the lineup with a three-assist night, all coming on the power play. He now has points in five-straight games (2-5-7) as well as points in 12 of 14 games since November 17 with 16 points (7-9-16).

- Matt Tugnutt: Tugnutt earned his third-career two-goal night during the win with both tallies coming on the power play, his first two power play goals of his career. He has points in four of his last six games (4-3-7).

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads offense were dominant in multiple ways over the course of Friday's win. The 49 shots on net is the most for a game this season, breaking the two 48-shot nights on February 4 & 6 in Wichita, and is the most since the 60-shot team ECHL record on Feb. 17, 2006 against Bakersfield, which was also a 5-4 overtime win. The 21 shots are the second-most in a period this season behind the 25 shots in the third period on February 6, the five goals is the second time that mark has been hit in the last 10 games, and the three power play goals is the second-most in a game this season and first since February 5 in Wichita.

ATTENDANCE: 5,277 (17th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Railers close their weekend series on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by calling 331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.tv.

