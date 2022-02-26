Game Notes: at Tulsa

February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #53 at Tulsa

2/26/22 | BOK Center | 7:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush erupted for five goals in the second period and cruised to a 6-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers, Friday night at the BOK Center. Rapid City scored six unanswered goals in total after allowing the game's first goal in the opening period. Logan Nelson and Alec Butcher each had a goal and two assists and Jake Wahlin scored twice. Josef Korenar made 35 saves on 36 shots to earn the win in net in his Rush debut.

PUTTING POINTS TOGETHER: Rapid City's win on Friday extended their point streak to a season-long five games. The Rush are 4-0-0-1 during the life of the streak and also have points in seven of their past eight games. They now sit in third in the division and are only two-points behind second-place Idaho.

CARVING 'EM UP: Alec Butcher had a goal and two assists on Friday, the fourth time this season he has put up three points in a game. Butcher also extended his point streak to seven games, tied for the longest by a Rapid City player this year. He has two goals and nine assists in his last seven games and is fourth on the team with 34 points on the season.

A SECOND PERIOD TO REMEMBER: Rapid City hung five goals in the second period on Friday, the most goals it has scored in a single period this season. The Rush had previously put up four goals in a period four times this season. Rapid City is out-scoring its opponents, 59-50, in second periods this season.

NEW GUY IN NET: The Arizona Coyotes assigned goaltender Josef Korenar to the Rush on Friday morning, joining the team from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners. Korenar has appeared in 17 games for Tucson this season and is 3-8-2 with a 4.29 goals against average and .859 save percentage. He made his Rapid City debut on Friday night and made 35 saves on 36 shots face in the winning effort. The fourth-year pro has ten NHL games under his belt, all taking place with the San Jose Sharks during the 2020-21 season, and is 3-5-0 with a 3.17 GAA and .899 save percentage in the NHL in his career.

ODDS AND ENDS: Logan Nelson has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in his last four games and is tied for third in the ECHL with 31 assists...Jake Wahlin scored twice on Friday, the second time this season he had scored two goals. In eight games for Rapid City in the 2020-21 season he had two assists. Thus far this season he has 14 goals and 15 assists in 48 games...the Rush matched their largest margin of victory in Friday's 6-1 win. Rapid City also beat Allen, 6-1, at home on November 19...the Rush have won their last three games against the Oilers.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Oilers finish out their weekend with one another on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.