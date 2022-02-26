Admirals Sail Past Lizard Kings

JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Jacksonville Lizard Kings fell to the Norfolk Admirals 5-2 as Beck Warm made 40 saves in the game. The Lizard Kings got tallies from Joey Sides and Jake Elmer in the loss.

The Lizard Kings got off to a great start in the first period as defenseman Zach Berzolla made a move around an Admirals defender and made a cross crease pass to forward Joey Sides and he buried it to take an early lead.

Later in the period, the Admirals would get their first goal of the game on a breakaway by Alex Tonge to tie the game at one goal apiece.

Moments later, Jacksonville thought they scored to take another lead, but the goal was waved off for incidental contact and it remained tied.

The Lizard Kings started the period on the powerplay as it carried over from the first period. The Lizard Kings were unable to convert but went back on the powerplay as the penalty parade started.

Jacksonville had a few scoring chances but were unable to convert and the Admirals were able to score on a breakaway at the conclusion of their penalty. Jacksonville then had consecutive 5-on-3 powerplays which did not generate much and at the conclusion of the second powerplay we saw some 4-on-4 hockey before it turned into a Norfolk powerplay.

Later in the period, the Lizard Kings got back on the board as forward Jake Elmer carried the puck around the net and snapped a shot home from the right faceoff dot, to bring Jacksonville back within one. Norfolk was able to score with just under a minute left in period to bring their lead back to two goals.

The penalties continued in the third period as each team received matching penalties and we saw more 4-on-4 hockey. Neither team could capitalize on the extra time and space, and the Admirals remained in the lead. Jacksonville pulled their goaltender late in the period, but each team committed a penalty which made it 5-on-4 for the Lizard Kings. The Admirals put this game out of reach with an empty net goal by Alex Tonge to complete the hat trick to make it a three-goal lead. The Lizard Kings lost 5-2 while outshooting the Admirals 42-21.

The Lizard Kings return to the Icemen brand for Wednesday's contest versus the Orlando Solar Bears at 7pm.

