Penalties, Fights, More Penalties and a Lions' Victory

The Lions were back on the ice Saturday afternoon to once again take on the Newfoundland Growlers.

The second game of this three-game series started off well for the Lions when Cédric Desruisseaux found the back of the Growlers' net. At the end of the first period the Lions held a 1-0 lead.

The start of the second period saw a plethora of penalties assessed to both teams. The Lions benefited from a five-on-three power play to take a 2-0 lead, with Hayden Shaw scoring his second of the season with assists going to Anthony Nellis and Olivier Archambault. At the midway mark of the period Todd Skirving scored to bring the Growlers to within one goal of the Lions. Four minutes later Nicolas Larivière was able to take advantage of another Lions power play and his eighth goal of the season made the score 3-1. The Growlers' Zach O'Brien scored to make it a 3-2 game as the teams headed into the second intermission.

The Lions were able to hold the lead in a scoreless third period making the final score Lions-3, Growlers-2.

The Lions' next game is Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.

