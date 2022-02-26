Gooch, Hawkey Propel Royals over Walleye in Chippy Road Win

February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Toledo Walleye, 4-1, Saturday, Feb. 26 at Huntington Center. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 39 of 40 shots while Walleye goalie Kaden Fulcher saved 21 of 24 shots.

After two scoreless periods of play both teams found the back of the net in the final period of regulation. Hawkey and Fulcher each provided strong netminding performances for both teams as Fulcher stopped 18 shots through two periods of play while Hawkey saved 27 shots to keep the game scoreless after two periods.

Reading broke the scoreless tie 6:41 into the third period on the penalty kill. Trevor Gooch skated with the puck across the Toledo blue line and snapped a wrist shot past the glove of Fulcher for Reading's third shorthanded goal of the season. Toledo responded less than a minute later to tie the game back up. Brandon Schultz deflected in a pass from Mitchell Heard past Hawkey's right pad to score the lone goal of the game for the Walleye.

Reading took back the lead on Mason Millman's first game winning goal of the season. Millman crashed towards Toledo's net behind Jacob Pritchard who fed the puck backwards to the rookie defenseman. Millman put the puck past Fulcher and propelled Reading back into the lead for good, 2-1.

Dominic Cormier scored 16:23 into the third period with a wrist shot that trickled across the goal line and into the back of Fulcher's net after bouncing off of his body. Brayden Low earned an assist for his third point in consecutive games while Pritchard earned his second assist of the game and team leading 27th point of the season. Trevor Gooch sealed the commanding road victory for Reading with an empty net goal for his second goal of the game on the Royals' third-straight win.

The Royals stay in Toledo to take on the Walleye Sunday, Feb. 27th, at 5:15 p.m. at Huntington Center.

