Lions Get Back to Work
February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions are back on the ice this afternoon to once again take on the Newfoundland Growlers. The visitors defeated the Lions last night by a score of 6-1.
It's game two of the three-game series, with all three games being played within a span of 72 hours. Puck drop at Colisée Vidéotron is 3:00 p.m.
Fans will be able to catch all the action on TVA Sports and 106.9
Players to watch
Lions defenceman Olivier Galipeau has three goals and 29 assists in 41 games.
Growlers defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer had a goal and two assists in last night's game.
