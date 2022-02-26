Royals Begin Weekend Series vs. Toledo on Five-Game Road Trip

February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals gather by their net

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals gather by their net(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Toledo Walleye Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Center. This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. The Walleye have won their last five games while the Royals are 2-0-1 in their last three games.

Reading fell to Toledo in their last meeting in the 2019-20 regular season, 7-4, Saturday, Nov.30 at Santander Arena.

A hat trick for Marcus Vela and five-goal second period for Toledo propelled the Walleye over the Royals while Reading outshot the Walleye 44-34. Former Royals forward, Joshua Winquist, scored the opening goal of the game for his first of two points in the game for the Walleye. Marcus Vela scored his first of three goals on a Toledo power play late into the opening period. Frank DiChiara got Reading on the board with a goal assisted by Ralph Cuddemi and Max Willman to cut the deficit to one goal at the end of the first period.

3:18 into the second period, Vela scored his second goal of the game. Trailing by two goals once again, Thomas Ebbing found the back of the net to bring the game back within a goal. This is as close as the score would be for the rest of the game. Toledo took a commanding five-goal lead into the final period of regulation after scoring four-straight goals in the final seven minutes of the middle period.

Reading responded with two goals from Luke Stork in the final period. However, the Royals trailed by too much to ignite a comeback and fell to Toledo on home ice, 7-4.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they continue a five-game road trip against non-divisional opponents. Reading holds a 25-12-6-1 record with a .648 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .631 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third hoisting a .585 point percentage and Maine back into fourth with a .521 point percentage, while Worcester sits in fifth with a .511 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .422 point percentage in 45 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22

$1 Reading Premium drafts

Scout Night

Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

Specialty jersey

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.