Blades Win Back and Forth Battle over Stingrays

February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Florida Everblades (29-15-4-4) extended their win streak to five games on Saturday night with a 6-5 overtime over the South Carolina Stingrays (17-27-6-0) at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Just seconds on their first power-play, the Blades scored first as Tyler Nanne blasted home his first goal in a Florida sweater. Stefan Leblanc earned the lone assist at 9:46 of regulation. The Stingrays wouldn't trail for long courtesy of a slapshot from the point by Karl Boudrias 13:33 into the opening period. The 1-1 score followed both teams into the first intermission.

The Stingrays took their first lead of the night with a Ryan Dmowski shot (9:06) for his 12th goal of the season. Jake Jaremko pushed the Everblades to a 2-1 lead midway through the period at 11:37 with a tip-in along the doorstep. Dmowski responded for his second strike with South Carolina leading 3-2 after two periods.

The offense from both teams heated up in the final period with three combined goals scored in the first five minutes between Florida's Joe Pendenza and Blake Winiecki as well as South Carolina's Derek Gentile. Russell Jordan's second goal of the season gave the Blades a 5-4 advantage before Jade Miller's goal at 17:17 forced overtime. In overtime, the Everblades' Jake McLaughlin took a slapshot from the blue line, beating goaltender Ryan Bednard to wrap up the game with a 6-5 final score.

The Everblades and Stingrays will conclude the weekend series tomorrow at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 pm and the action will be covered on FloHockey.TV as well as ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

The next home game for the Blades will take place this Wednesday, March 2nd when the Greenville Swamp Rabbits come to Estero. It's Hump Day! Join us at Hertz Arena every Wednesday for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long! Additionally, college students with a valid can purchase a $5 ticket to the game at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office.

