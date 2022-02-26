Rush Drop One in Tulsa, 5-3
February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(TULSA, Okla.) - A Calder Brooks power play goal in the third period brought the Rush within one but they could not get the game-tying goal and ultimately were beaten by the Tulsa Oilers, 5-3, Saturday night at the BOK Center.
Tulsa opened the scoring in the first period when Jack Doremus picked up a loose puck in the slot. He wristed a shot low between the legs of Lukas Parik and the Oilers took an early, 1-0 lead.
They added to that lead with one minute to play in the opening period, immediately following the conclusion of a power play. Alex Gilmour put a shot on net that Parik stopped but the rebound caromed to a crashing Nathan Larose. He swatted it out of mid-air and into the net, extending the Tulsa lead to two.
Rapid City got on the board in the second period when Jake Wahlin nudged a puck to Max Coatta streaking toward the net. Coatta quickly brought the puck from his backhand to his forehand and snuck it through the short side of Daniel Mannella to get the Rush on the board.
They would then tie the game only 14 seconds later on the very next shot. Ryan Zuhlsdorf cranked a slap shot on net that Alec Butcher deflected in front. The puck bounced past Manella and the game was tied at two.
Tulsa quickly answered though, first on a Jared Hilderman slap shot that found its way through traffic from the blue line. The Oilers then scored again 19 seconds after Hilderman's goal when Jimmy Soper fed Adam Pleskach for a tap-in on the back door that made it 4-2.
In the third, with the Rush on a power play, Brooks won a faceoff that eventually found Gabe Chabot who put a shot toward the net. The puck bounced back to Brooks in the slot for a snap shot that hit the back of the net and the score was 4-3.
Rapid City pulled Parik for an extra attacker with 90 seconds to go but the gamble did not pay off. In the final minute, Gilmour cleared a puck from his own end that rolled all the way down to the empty net, pushing the score to its 5-3 final.
Butcher extended his point streak to a season-high eight games and Coatta netted his 17th goal of the season in the loss for the Rush who dropped to 26-20-4-3. Tulsa snapped a five-game winless streak and improved to 25-22-1-2 in the win.
The Rush and Oilers will meet again on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CST.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2022
- Rush Drop One in Tulsa, 5-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Defeat Grizz 5-4 to Even Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Gooch, Hawkey Propel Royals over Walleye in Chippy Road Win - Reading Royals
- Admirals Sail Past Lizard Kings - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Struggles Continue, Nailers Cruise at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Matt McLeod Wins It for Cyclones in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Edges Fuel on Saturday Night, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Fall to Royals in Chippy Contest Saturday Night, Snapping Five-Game Win Streak - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Sneak Past the Fuel in the Final Game of a 3-Game Homestand - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Blow Away Wings, 8-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Vidmar's Pair Spoils Mariners Comeback - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall in High-Scoring Affair - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Win Back and Forth Battle over Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- Penalties, Fights, More Penalties and a Lions' Victory - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Topped 3-2 by Trois-Rivières - Newfoundland Growlers
- Game Preview: Admirals at Lizard Kings (Icemen), February 26, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - February 26 - ECHL
- Americans Look to Even the Series with Cincinnati - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Tristin Langan Returns to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Get Back to Work - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Closes Eastern Swing Tonight at Indy - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Continues in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Ready to Sting the Stingrays - Florida Everblades
- Royals Begin Weekend Series vs. Toledo on Five-Game Road Trip - Reading Royals
- White Caps off Steelheads Wild Night with Overtime Winner, 5-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Fall 5-4 to Steelheads in Back-And-Forth Overtime Game - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Rush Drop One in Tulsa, 5-3
- Game Notes: at Tulsa
- Second Period Explosion Propels Rush Past Oilers, 6-1
- Game Notes: at Tulsa
- Josef Korenar Assigned to Rush by Arizona