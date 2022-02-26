Game Preview: Admirals at Lizard Kings (Icemen), February 26, 2022

February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Norfolk Admirals at Jacksonville Lizard Kings (Icemen)

February 26, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: Tonight the Jacksonville Icemen will take a step back into the past to the 1995-2000 era of ECHL Hockey and play as the Jacksonville Lizard Kings. Jacksonville's winning streak ended at six games on Friday, with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Florida Everblades. Despite this, Jacksonville is still unbeaten in regulation in its last seven games (6-0-0-1). Heading into tonight's action, Jacksonville, Florida and Atlanta are all tied at the top of the South Division standings with 64 points. The Icemen technically hold the tiebreaker, as seeding is based off points percentage. Jacksonville also has three games in hand on both Atlanta and Florida. The Admirals are looking to snap a four-game losing streak this evening.

Series History: Jacksonville leads the season series 2-0-0-0 and the All-Time series 18-5-3-1.

About the Lizard Kings: Defenseman Pavel Vorobei's goal scoring streak was snapped at three games on Friday, but Vorobei did log an assist to extend his goal scoring streak to four-games....Abbott Girduckis is riding a four-game goal scoring streak and has collected seven points (4g, 3a) during this stretch. Girduckis and Craig Martin both reached the 40-point mark on the season in Friday's game.

About the Admirals: Alex Tonge leads the Admirals with 18 goals and 37 points. Tonge represented Norfolk in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic here in Jacksonville on January 17 and recorded a goal in the third period.... Goaltender Beck Warm made his first start since December 28 last night in Atlanta and made 37 saves....Noah Corson's points streak was snapped at six games in Friday's game....Norfolk surrendered three power play goals against Atlanta last night.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight - Lizard Kings Weekend presented by Swisher continues for a second night as the Icemen wear the special Lizard King Jerseys. Bid on the jerseys with the Hand Bid App.

Wednesday, March 2, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Fans can enjoy $2 beer & wine!

Sunday, March 6, vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fun Day Game

The 2021-22 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.