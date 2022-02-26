Growlers Topped 3-2 by Trois-Rivières

The Newfoundland Growlers couldn't get past the Trois-Rivières Lions in a feisty affair on Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron as they were defeated 3-2.

Cédric Desruisseaux opened the scoring for the Lions on the man advantage six minutes into the first period as he beat Growlers goaltender Evan Cormier high to the blocker side to make it 1-0 for the hosts - a lead they would take into the middle frame.

Hayden Shaw doubled the Lions lead moments into the second period with his side enjoying a 5-on-3 opportunity, blasting a one timer off the post and past Cormier to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Todd Skirving would get one back for the Growlers with their first shot of the 2nd just over eight minutes into the period as Zach O'Brien and Ben Finkelstein combined nicely before the latter set up Skirving who made no mistake from the slot to bring it to 2-1.

Man advantage chances would continue to be cashed in on by Trois-Rivières as Nicolas Lariviere kept and shot on a 4-on-3 for the Lions where his fanned effort snuck into the Newfoundland net to make it 3-1 with 7:56 left in the second period.

Zach O'Brien would grab Newfoundland a power play marker of their own before the second intermission as he ripped one top corner to get the Growlers back within one - they trailed 3-2 going into the third period.

Despite a strong push to close things out with 16 shots on goal in the third period, Newfoundland would get no closer as they fell 3-2.

Quick Hits

Todd Skirving has three goals in his last two games.

Ben Finkelstein recorded two assists in this one.

These two sides square off once again on Sunday at 5:30 pm NL time.

Three Stars

1. TR - O. Archambault

2. TR - H. Shaw

3. TR - M. Gagnon

