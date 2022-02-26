Thunder Edges Fuel on Saturday Night, 4-3

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Stefan Fournier scored twice, including the game-winner in the third to help Wichita skate past Indy, 4-3, on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Playing in his 400th professional game, Fournier tallied two power play markers while Michal Stinil and Jay Dickman each had two points. Jake Theut stopped 35 shots to grab his seventh of the season.

The two teams played to a stalemate in the first period. Wichita outshot the Fuel, 15-11, but former Thunder netminder Mitch Gillam held the fort for Indy.

Early in the second, Fournier tallied his fifth of the year at 5:21. He caught a pass at the right post from Stinil and slipped it through Gillam to make it 1-0.

Indy scored the next two just 1:31 apart to grab a 2-1 lead. Spencer Watson tallied his 21st of the season at 6:02. He swatted a shot out of mid-air near the left post and tied the game. The goal was reviewed, but it was determined that his stick was below the crossbar.

Jan Mandat gave Indy a 2-1 advantage at 7:31 as he put home a rebound. The goal was again reviewed for goalie interference, but was allowed to stand.

At 11:56, Carter Johnson scored off the rush with an assist to Dickman to make it 2-2.

Billy Exell scored less than a minute later to give Wichita a 3-2 advantage. He caught a beautiful pass from Logan Fredericks and beat Gillam for his sixth of the year.

Indy tied it again at 15:44 as Seamus Malone tallied his 14th of the season on the power play. He found a rebound near the left post during a netmouth scramble and beat Theut.

Fournier scored the game-winner at 5:29 of the third. Stinil made a great play to keep the puck in the zone near the Indy line. Crinella fed it back to the front of the net and Fournier put it home for his sixth of the season.

With two minutes left, Carter Johnson was whistled for a delay of game and gave the Fuel a power play. Gillam was pulled, but the Thunder held off the rally for a 4-3 win.

Wichita equaled a season-high three power play goals, going 3-for-5 on the man advantage. Wichita improved to 17-9-5 when scoring first and 14-5-7 in one-goal games.

Fournier has points in five of his last six games. Dickman collected his 100th point as a pro and has at least two points in four of his last six games. Crinella added an assist, giving his points seven of his last eight games. Stinil has three points over his last two games.

The Thunder closes their five-game road trip on Tuesday night against Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.

