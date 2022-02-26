Grizzlies Gameday: Road Trip Continues in Kansas City

February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (31-17-2-1, 65 points, .637 Win %) at Kansas City Mavericks (23-25-2-1, 49 points, .480 Win %)

Saturday, February 26, 2022. Cable Dahmer Arena. 6:05 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the second game of a 3 game series at Kansas City and the 2nd of a 6 game road trip for Utah. 5 of the next 8 games will be against Kansas City. Utah is 3-1 vs Kansas City this season. It's the 2nd game of a 3 in 3. The Grizz are 14-6-2-1 when they play with 0 days rest between games. Utah has been tough on the road lately as they are on a current 5 game road winning streak.

Ben Tardif has 11 points in his last 8 games (4 goals, 7 assists). Tardif has 35 shots on goal over the last 8 games.

Last Night: Mighty Power Play Leads Grizz to 4-2 Victory

Utah went 4 for 7 on the power play and was a perfect 9 for 9 on the penalty kill in a 4-2 win. Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored 1 goal and 2 assists. Nick Henry had 1 goal and 1 assist and Ben Tardif had 3 assists. Peyton Jones was solid in net again as he saved 31 of 33 to earn his 13th win.

Variety of Power Play Goals

Utah scored a power play goal in 3 different scenarios on Friday night in Kansas City. Luka Burzan scored a 5 on 3 power play goal 2:42 into the game. The next 2 tallies were 5 on 4 goals. Miles Gendron lit the lamp for the 2nd straight game 14:27 into the first period and D'Astous blasted a one timer from the right circle to make it a 3-0 game 14:25 into the second. Nick Henry scored a 4 on 3 goal 10:09 into the third period. In 4 games this season against Kansas City the Grizz are 8 for 21 on the power play.

Games on Road Trip

Friday, February 25, 2022 - Utah 4 Kansas City 2 -

Saturday - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

Sunday, February 27, 2022 - Utah at Kansas City. 3:05 pm.

Friday, March 4, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Sunday, March 6, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 4:05 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Peyton Jones Has Dominated in February

In his last 7 games Peyton Jones is 5-1 with a .927 save percentage and a 2.56 goals against average. Jones leads Utah with 13 wins on the season. February 2022 is the best individual month of Peyton's pro career.

Season Series vs Kansas City

It's the 5th of 9 season meetings between the clubs. Utah is 3-1 vs KC this season. KC won 5-2 on November 19. Utah won 4-2 on both November 20 and 21. The Grizz have outscored the Mavericks 14 to 11 this year. 8 of Utah's 14 goals have been scored on the power play. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads Utah with 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists). Mason Mannek has 1 goal and 3 assists in 4 games vs KC. Peyton Jones is 2-0 vs Kansas City, allowing just 4 goals in 2 games.

Luka Burzan Returns With Authority

Luka Burzan scored a power play goal 2:41 into the contest on February 25 at Kansas City. Luka has 3 goals in his last 4 games since returning from an injury. In 20 games this season he has 7 goals and 9 assists. Burzan was a 6th round pick (171st overall) of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft. Luka has appeared in 24 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles over the last 2 seasons and had 3 goals and 1 assist.

Recent Transactions

Forward Nick Henry was reassigned to the Grizzlies on February 25 from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Henry had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah in the 4-2 win last night. Henry has appeared in 5 games this season for Utah, scoring 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists). Henry has played in 28 games with the Eagles this season, scoring 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists).

February 25, 2022 - Nick Henry Reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

February 18, 2022 - Shane Kuzmeski claimed off waivers from Iowa.

February 18, 2022 - Trey Bradley and Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah. Bradley placed on Injured Reserve.

February 13, 2022 - Trey Bradley Recalled to Colorado (AHL).

February 10, 2022 - Trent Miner Reassigned to Colorado (AHL).

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Continues to Produce.

Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous lead all league defenseman with 18 goals and is 2nd with 41 points. He leads the team in power play goals (6), power play points (16) and shots among defenseman (136). Charle has a point in 13 of his last 19 games. He has a point in 26 different games this season, which leads the club. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 6 game winning goals.

Gotta Get to 3

Getting to 3 goals may be the magic number for the Grizzlies. When they score 3 or more goals in a game they are 30-5-3-1. When they score less than 3 goals this season they are just 1-12. Utah is 18-0 when allowing less than 3 goals.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Trent Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 18 goals and is 2nd with 41 points. D'Astous leads all defenseman with 6 game winning goals. Luke Martin is tied for 3rd in plus/minus at +27. D'Astous is 5th at +26. Brian Bowen among league leaders with 170 shots. Ben Tardif leads all league rookies with 7 shorthanded points.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 31-17-2-1

Home record: 16-9. Utah has outscored opponents 88 to 73 at home.

Road record: 15-8-2-1

Win percentage: .637. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 2.

Standings Points: 65.

Last 10: 6-4.

Goals per game: 3.45 (9th) Goals for: 176.

Goals against per game: 3.14 (13th) Goals Against: 160.

Shots per game: 32.51 (9th)

Shots against per game: 31.35 (14th)

Power Play: 30 for 159 - 18.9 % (16th)

Penalty Kill: 156 for 205- 76.1 % (23rd)

Penalty Minutes: 716. 14.04 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 18 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 7.

Record When Scoring First: 13-7-0-1. Utah has scored first in 21 of 51 games this season. Utah is 18-10-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 11-2-2-1. 16 of the 50 games have been decided by 1. 13 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 8-5 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Brian Bowen (19).

Assists: Ben Tardif (28)

Points: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (41)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+27)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Taylor Crunk leads active Grizzlies with 79.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (16)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (6)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (10).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (170)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (12 for 63). 19.0 %. - Minimum 60 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (6).

Wins: Peyton Jones (13).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored a league leading 18 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 12-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is outscoring opponents 71 to 47 in the 2nd periods. Utah is 21-1 when leading after 2 periods. Grizz are 19-6-0-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 18-10-2 when the opposition scores first. Utah is 30-5-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. Utah has outscored opponents 88 to 73 at home. Utah's 176 goals are tied for the highest total in the league. Their 65 standings points are 2nd in the league. The Grizz are 14-6-2-1 when they play with 0 days rest between games. Utah is 24-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 18-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. The Grizz are 11-2-2-1 in one goal games. Utah is 8-10-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 8 wins when trailing after 1 is the most in the league.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

13: Ben Tardif

12: Trey Bradley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

10: Brian Bowen.

9: Mason Mannek

8: Luke Martin.

6: Matthew Boucher, Brandon Cutler. Andrew Nielsen.

5: Tyler Penner.

3: Luka Burzan, Gehrett Sargis.

2: Christian Simeone.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Nate Clurman, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Connor McDonald, Miles Gendron, Nick Henry.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Luka Burzan, Miles Gendron (2) Nick Henry (1).

Assist Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (4) Ben Tardif (2) Nick Henry, Luke Martin, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simeone (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bradley (4) Ryan (3) Burzan, Gendron, Tardif (2)

Grizzlies Player Trends

Brian Bowen has 11 goals and 7 assists in his last 17 games. 22 of his 33 points have been at Maverik Center. 12 of his 19 goals have been at home. 10 of his 14 assists have been at home. Bowen has a point in 7 of his last 9 and 10 of his last 13. Bowen leads the team with 161 shots on goal. Brian has taken 5 or more shots in 16 different games. Bowen averages 3.56 shots per game.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 26 different games this season. D'Astous is a +6 in his last 5 games. He leads all league defenseman in goals (18) and game winning goals (6). He is 2nd among all league defenseman in points (41), shots (136) and plus/minus (+26).

Ben Tardif has a point in 7 of his last 8 games (4 goals, 7 assists). Tardif has 35 shots in his last 8 games. Tardif has 8 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 17 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif has scored a point in 22 of 33 games this season. Tardif leads the team with 13 multiple point games.

Luke Martin is a +15 in his last 17 games. Luke has taken 58 shots over his last 17 games. Martin has missed the last 4 games.

Luka Burzan has a goal in 3 of his last 4 games.

Zac Robbins has 4 goals in his last 5 games.

Nate Clurman has an assist in 7 of his last 9 games.

Peyton Jones has won 5 of his last 6 starts. Peyton has a .927 save percentage and a 2.56 Goals Against Average in his last 7 games. Jones leads the club with 13 wins.

