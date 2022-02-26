Thunder Closes Eastern Swing Tonight at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Feb. 26) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, finishes its eastern swing this evening with its only visit of the season to Indiana Farmers Coliseum to face Indy. Also, defenseman Alex Peters has been released from his PTO and returned to Wichita.

Both teams are coming off of losses on Friday night. The Thunder fell at the Huntington Center to Toledo, 3-1. Reading knocked off the Fuel, 6-2.

Wichita sits in a fourth-place tie in the Mountain Division with Tulsa with 51 points. Indy dropped into seventh place in the Central Division with 47 points.

The Thunder are 7-2-1 over their last 10 games while Indy is 4-5-0-1 over that stretch.

Highlighting tonight's game is a milestone for Stefan Fournier. He will be appearing in his 400th game as a pro. Since returning to Wichita, he has 14 points (4g, 10a) in 19 games this season.

Peters was called up prior to yesterday's game in Grand Rapids, Michigan against the Griffins. He has appeared in eight games for the Condors this year, collecting two helpers.

Former Tulsa Oilers forward Jared Thomas leads the Fuel with 40 points. Darien Craighead is second with 35. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 46 points. Peter Crinella is second with 39 points.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

