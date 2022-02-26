Mavericks Defeat Grizz 5-4 to Even Series

February 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Independence, Missouri - The Kansas City Mavericks scored 3 power play goals and Ben Johnson scored the game winning goal on a 4 on 4 scenario 5:59 into the third period as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Mason Mannek got Utah on the board first on an unassisted goal 5:40 into the contest. Kansas City tied it up as Anthony DeLuca got a power play goal 7:08 in. DeLuca earned a Gordie Howe Hat Trick as he also got a 2nd period assist and a 3rd period fight with Mason Mannek. Luka Burzan gave Utah a 2-1 lead 8:03 in. Burzan had 1 goal and 2 assists for Utah, who's 5 game road winning streak came to an end. Loren Ulett tied the game 15:07 in as he redirected a Jimmy Lodge shot. It was a power play goal. The score was deadlocked at 2-2 after 1 period.

Kansas City's Ryan Olsen scored 2:06 into the second period. Utah tied the game 10:14 into the period as Charle-Edouard D'Astous delivered his team tying 19th goal of the campaign. The Mavericks retook the lead as Marcus Crawford scored the Mavericks 3rd power play goal of the game 18:39 in. Mavericks led 4-3 after 2 periods.

Miles Gendron tied the game 48 seconds into the third. Gendron now has scored a goal in 3 straight games. Ben Johnson's 4 on 4 goal came off a Derik Angeli pass 5:59 into the third. The Mavericks held on to the lead as they won their 24th game of the season. Kansas City outshot Utah 27 to 26.

Mavericks goaltender Daniil Chechelev saved 22 of 26 to pick up his 11th win of the season. Trent Miner saved 22 of 27 for Utah.

The rubber match of the 3 game set is on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm mountain time at Cable Dahmer Arena. Utah is 3-2 vs KC this season. Utah won 4-2 on Friday night behind 4 power play goals. The Grizzlies road trip continues in Rapid City on March 4-6.

3 stars

1. Anthony DeLuca (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 fight.

2. Ben Johnson (KC) - GWG 5:59 into the third period.

3. Luka Burzan (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +1.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.