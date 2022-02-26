Thunder Sneak Past the Fuel in the Final Game of a 3-Game Homestand

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their third game in three days, the Fuel hosted the Wichita Thunder for the only time this season. After a scoreless first period, both teams combined for seven goals when Wichita took the 4-3 win on Saturday night.

In the first matchup between the two teams since the 2020-21 season, the Fuel and Thunder spent the first half of the first period feeling each other. Through the first 15 minutes of the game, both teams were tied 8-8 in shots but neither was able to put a goal on the board.

Tallying the first goal of the game on the power play, Wichita's Stefan Fournier one-timed a pass from Jay Dickman and put the Thunder up 1-0. Immediately responding, Indy's Spencer Watson batted a puck out of the air past Theut. Jan Mandat would give the Fuel the lead when he picked up a loose puck in front of Theut and he drove it into the net. Referee Riley Yerkovich would review the goal for goaltender interference and would confirm the call on the ice.

Earning a third power play in the game, Wichita's Carter Johnson fired a wrist shot past Mitch Gillam while on an odd-man rush. The Thunder would take a one-goal lead less than a minute later when Billy Exell tapped home a cross-ice pass from Logan Fredericks. Seamus Malone would tie the game while on the power play when he pounced on a rebound and tucked it past Theut. His goal would send the two teams into the locker room tied 3-3 after the 2nd period.

Taking advantage of another power play, Stefan Fournier scored his second goal of the game when he got alone in front of Gillam and backhanded a shot over his shoulder. Indy would outshoot the Thunder 15 to 8 in the remaining minutes but Theut would hold them off and earn a 4-3 win.

