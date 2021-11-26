Tristin Langan Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Tristin Langan has been released from his Professional Try-Out agreement with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League and has been returned to Orlando. The Solar Bears have also claimed forward Conor Landrigan off waivers from the South Carolina Stingrays.

Langan, 22, signed his PTO with Syracuse on Oct. 22 and recorded three points (1g-2a) in eight games for the Crunch. He is sixth in scoring in Solar Bears history with 100 points (41g-59a) in 117 games.

Landrigan, 25, has recorded two points (1g-1a) in eight games with South Carolina this season, after he was originally traded by Orlando to the Stingrays on Oct. 11. He has five points (2g-3a) in 18 career ECHL games with South Carolina and Tulsa.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears resume their four-game homestand with the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, when the team hosts Women in Hockey Night.

