ECHL Transactions - November 26

November 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 26, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Tyler Johnson, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Orlando:

Conor Landrigan, F from South Carolina

Reading:

Danick Paquette, F from Trois-Rivieres

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Nick Rivera, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick DeVito, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Frank Marotte, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Antoine Bibeau, G placed on reserve

Delete Kyler Ayers, G released as EBUG [11/25]

Cincinnati:

Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kyle Thacker, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve

Delete Frank Hora, D loaned to Charlotte

Idaho:

Add Mitch Versteeg, D activated from reserve

Delete Clint Filbrandt, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Colton Heffley, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Zach Remers, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Kuffner, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jake Smith, F activated from Injured Reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve

Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Tristin Langan, F returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Bligh, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Macoy Erkamps, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ben Holmstrom, F activated from reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Coleman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Wheeling:

Add Brandon Saigeon, F activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Jake Theut, G added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)

Add Alex Peters, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Billy Exell, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Stephen Johnson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.