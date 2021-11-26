NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Hora Signs PTO with Charlotte Checkers

November 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release


GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced the defenseman Frank Hora has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Hora, 25, returns to the Checkers for a second time this season after appearing in one game with the AHL club to begin the season.

With Greenville this season, Hora has tallied four assists for the Swamp Rabbits, recording the helpers in two different back-to-back games scenarios.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Charleston, SC for a Friday night meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

