Lions and Royals: Game Two of Three Tonight at the Colisée Vidéotron

Tonight at the Colisée Vidéotron will be the second of a three-game series between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Reading Royals. The Lions won by a score of 5-1 in the first game on Wednesday night.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on TVA Sports.

Players to watch:

The Lions' Justin Ducharme has 5 points in three games against the Royals.

The Royals' Patrick Bajkov has 3 power play goals so far this season.

