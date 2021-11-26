Royals Seek Revenge in Quebec on Black Friday at Lions, Trade for Ryan Roth

Reading Royals forward Steven Swavely

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Trois-Rivieres Lions Friday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at the Colisee Videotron. The Royals and Lions will face off again the following day, Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3:00 p.m.

Previously, Trois-Rivieres beat the Royals, 5-1, in the first of their three-game set on Wednesday, Nov. 24. It was the Lions' first-ever win on home ice in regulation and only the third regulation loss in 13 games for Reading.

Kirill Ustimenko made 32 saves on 36 shots as the Lions potted an empty netter to seal it with 2:05 remaining in the third period. Jacob Pritchard scored late in the game to make it 3-1 and extend his point-streak to nine games. This streak is the third-longest active streak behind Utah's Charle-Edouard D'Astous (10 games) and Florida's Black Winiecki (10 games). Pritchard has scored 10 points in this span. Garrett Cecere and Dominic Cormier assisted on the goal.

Reading currently sits second in the North Division with a 6-3-3-1 record at 16 points. Newfoundland leads the division and the ECHL with 22 points (11-2-0-0). Trois-Rivieres sits fifth in the division with 10 points, 1 above the last-place Worcester Railers and 1 below the fourth-place Adirondack Thunder.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

Wednesday, the Royals completed a deal with the Jacksonville Icemen and acquired forward Ryan Roth for future considerations. This is the second deal between the Royals and Icemen this season, as earlier in October, defenseman Kyle McKenzie was traded to the Icemen for future considerations. These two deals are separate but can cancel each other out in the future if decided upon by Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald and former Royals captain and assistant coach, Nick Luukko, the Icemen's head coach.

Roth has played 21 career ECHL games and scored 2 goals and 1 assist. He played for the Wheeling Nailers in 2020-21 alongside Josh Winquist, Jacob Pritchard, Patrick McNally, Hayden Hawkey and Dominic Cormier.

Roth played 199 OHL games for the Soo Greyhounds and Sarnia Sting. In that span, he scored 58 goals and 73 assists (131 points) and appeared in the playoffs in two seasons, losing the OHL title with Soo in 2018 against the Hamilton Bulldogs and Matthew Strome.

