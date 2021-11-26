Rush Storm Back, Beat Mavericks in OT, 4-3

November 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.) The Rapid City Rush scored three unanswered goals, culminating in an overtime game-winner from Stephen Baylis, as they came from behind to beat the Kansas City Mavericks in overtime, 4-3, Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

With the Rush trailing, 3-1, in the third period, Jake Wahlin pressured Kansas City's Koltrane Wilson behind the net. Wahlin forced a turnover and fed a pass to a trailing Gabe Chabot who slammed it home, cutting the deficit to one.

The Rush tied things up later in the third as a shot was fired on net from the left wing boards that Danil Chechelev stopped but the rebound bounced out to Chabot, who knocked it into the net, tying the game at three.

In overtime, Rapid City drew a penalty just over two minutes in and headed to a 4-on-3 power play. Logan Nelson fed Baylis who carried the puck into the high slot and fired a wrist shot through traffic that beat Chechelev low for the game-winning goal.

Rapid City opened the scoring early in the first period while working on a power play. Christian Evers took a slap shot from the point that Chechelev stopped but Brett Gravelle crashed the net and banged home the rebound to make it 1-0.

Kansas City struck twice in the second period, with goals from Lane Scheidl and Greg Moro. The Mavericks extended that lead to two in the third on a John Schiavo goal.

Lukas Parik made 29 saves on 32 shots, Chabot had two goals and an assist and Baylis' game-winning goal was his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

The Rush improved to 6-6-1-1 with the win while Kansas City moved to 6-8-1-0. Rapid City will now return to Wichita for the first of two over the weekend against the Thunder. Saturday's puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.