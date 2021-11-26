Railers Set Franchise Record in 8-1 Victory Over Adirondack

Glens Falls, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (5-7-0-1, 11pts) dominated their second trip to Cool Insuring Arena, beating the Adirondack Thunder (5-8-1-0, 11pts) by the final score of 8-1 on Friday night. The Railers are back at the DCU Center against the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday, November 28th at 3:05pm.

The Railers got on the score sheet a franchise record eight times, including five in the second as Ross Olsson (3-0-3) and Anthony Repaci (2-1-3) each scored multiple goals for Worcester. Liam Coughlin (1-0-1), Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman (1-3-4) and Jacob Hayhurst (1-1-2) also tallied goals in the effort. Rookie goaltender Colten Ellis stood tall for the Railers as he made 31 stops on the night. The third period was highlighted by three fighting majors for Worcester, all just 1:29 apart.

The first period was largely in favor of Worcester, as the Railers outshot Adirondack 17-11 through the first twenty minutes. The only shot which mattered however came with 12.5 seconds remaining in the first period, as Pete MacArthur (4th) picked up a Railer turnover, walked down the middle of the high slot and sent it upstairs past Ellis, putting the Thunder up 1-0 after the first.

The Railers' efforts in the first were finally rewarded in the second, as the team broke through for five unanswered goals. First, it was Charlie Spetz with a stretch pass up ice to Ross Olsson (3rd) who cut into the left side of the zone and let one fly past Thunder goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos to tie the game 1-1 just 4:47 into the period. Then with 10:47 to go in the second, Olsson (4th) knocked home his second of the game amid a chaotic scene in front of the net to give Worcester the 2-1 lead. Just 35 seconds later, Colton Ellis made a big glove save on Colin Long who was alone atop the right circle. Off of Ellis' rebound, the Railers then went end to end as Anthony Repaci (2nd) tapped it in off of a feed from John Furgele to put Worcester up 3-1. Soon after, Drew Callin swept beneath the net with the puck and found Liam Coughlin (2nd) backdoor to extend the Railers lead to 4-1. After allowing his fourth goal of the period, the Thunder opted to pull Sakellaropoulos at the 13:02 mark of the second period. Sakellaropoulos made 27 saves on 31 shots for Adirondack. Mareks Mitens would come into the game in relief. Worcester wasn't done yet, as Anthony Repaci (3rd) found the puck backdoor as it squeaked out of a scrum in front to make it a 5-1 game. All five goals in the period came just 11:28 apart, as five goals became the new franchise record for goals scored in a single period by Worcester. Shots favored the Railers 20-7 in the second period, and 37-18 through 40 minutes.

No momentum was lost for Worcester once the puck was dropped in the third. Jacob Hayhurst (4th) chipped the puck ahead to himself shorthanded and blew one past Mareks Mitens on the backhand just twenty-eight seconds in, as Worcester took a 6-1 lead. Then, boxing night in Glens Falls got underway. Liam Coughlin (1stFM) and Alex Carrier dropped the gloves at 6:48 into the frame as Carrier was looking to give a boost to the Thunder who found themselves down five. Officially one second of game time later, the undercard continued as Railers pugilist Ross Olsson (2ndFM) squared off against Jimmy Mazza at center ice, with Olsson landing an abundance of right hooks on Mazza. Then, Karl Boudrias (1stFM) and Robbie Payne exchanged pleasantries after Boudrias took exception to a charge from Payne on Drew Callin with 11:43 to go in the game. Once the dust settled, the two sides played some hockey once more. Six goals weren't enough for Worcester, as the Railers converted another big save from Ellis into a chance on the other end. Ross Olsson (5th) received a drop pass from Jacob Hayhurst on the rush down ice and unleashed a nasty wrist shot into the top left corner of the net for his first ever professional hat trick, making it a 7-1 game. Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman (4th) came down the right side on a breakaway with just 1:04 left in the game and ripped one five-hole on Mitens to give the game its final score of 8-1. Worcester was outshot 14-10 in the third, but led 47-32 at the final buzzer.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd: Star: Colten Ellis (31 saves, 1 GA, .969 SV%) 2nd Star: Anthony Repaci (2-1-3, 5 shots) 1st Star: Ross Olsson (3-0-3, 4 shots)...Final shots were 47-32 in favor of Worcester... Alex Sakellaropoulos made 27 saves on 31 shots, while Mareks Mitens made 12 saves on 16 shots for Adirondack... Colten Ellis made 31 saves on 32 shots for Worcester while Ken Appleby served as the backup... Worcester went 3 for 5 on the power play while Adirondack went 0 for 1... Carlos Fornaris (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Mike Cornell, Connor McCarthy, Felix Bibeau, Paul Thompson, and Collin Adams are each up with the Bridgeport Islanders... Nick Albano is up with the Springfield Thunderbirds... Five goals in the second period are the most goals in a period in franchise history... Eight goals are the most goals scored in a game in franchise history...John Furgele recorded a career high three assists... Ross Olsson recorded his first professional hat trick, and now has seven points (5-2-7) across his last six games for Worcester... Blake Christensen tallied two assists, and now has six points (3-3-6) across his last six games for the Railers... Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman recorded his 50th, 51st, and 52nd career ECHL assists, 50th career ECHL goal, and is now up to 102 points in his ECHL career... Anthony Repaci scored two goals in his second multipoint game for Worcester this season, while scoring in his second straight game... Drew Callin led the Railers in shots with 6... Worcester has 59 games left on the regular season 31 of which are at the DCU center. The Railers are now 22-13-2-0 all-time vs. the Thunder and 14-7-1-0 at Adirondack.

