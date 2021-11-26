Cooper Scores in Big Loss to Lions
November 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, lost, 9-1, to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday, Nov. 26, at Colisee Videotron. Kirill Ustimenko made 16 saves on 21 shots before pulling pulled for Hayden Hawkey, who made 15 saves on 19 shots. Kevin Poulin saved 25 of 26 shots en route to the win.
Trois-Rivieres opened the game with four first period goals. Anthony Nellis opened the scoring 4:49 into the game and potted a second goal following Cedric Desruisseaux's first of the season. Arsen Khisamutdinov recorded his third of the season to cap off an electric 10-minute span for the Lions.
Alexis D'aoust and Peter Abbandonato scored for the Lions in the second period to make it 6-0. Following D'aoust's goal, Hawkey came in for Ustimenko.
Grant Cooper got the Royals on the board off a right-circle faceoff win by Cam Strong with 1:25 remaining in the middle frame. He fired the puck past Poulin from the right hashmark to give the Royals a lifeline heading into the third period.
In the third, Trois-Rivieres added three more goals, one from Shawn St.-Amant and two from Charles-David Beaudoin. Beaudoin scored twice in 1:05 late in the period to achieve the final score of 9-1.
The Royals play Trois-Rivieres Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3:00 p.m.
UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Adirondack - Affiliation Night! Celebrate the Royals' affiliation with the Flyers. Gritty will be at Santander Arena, a Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead will be given away presented by Savage Auto Group, the Royals will play on orange ice, fans will get chances to win gift cards during the game, and there will be a Teddy Bear Toss, postgame skate presented by T-Mobile, and postgame party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.
Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
