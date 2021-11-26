Thunder Claims Netminder Theut off Waivers

Goaltender Jake Theut with the Norfolk Admirals

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has claimed goaltender Jake Theut off waivers from the Norfolk Admirals. Additionally, goaltender Tyler Johnson has been released.

Theut, 28, appeared in one game this season for the Admirals. A native of Washington, Michigan, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound netminder is in his third year as a pro. In 2019-20, he signed with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. In 11 games, he went 3-5-1 with a 2.72 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. He was also loaned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for three games as well as the Admirals for nine.

Last season, he played for the SPHL's Macon Mayhem, going 16-1-4 in 22 appearances with a 1.74 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Theut began his collegiate career at Northeastern University before going to the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

