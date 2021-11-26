Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, November 26, 2021

November 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, November 26 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen continue their homestand tonight in the second of three meetings on the week with the Florida Everblades. Jacksonville defeated Florida 5-4 in a shootout on Wednesday for their fourth straight victory. The Icemen have competed in five straight one-goal contests. The Icemen are in third place in the South Division, just one point back of second place Orlando and two points back of the first place Everblades. Despite falling on Wednesday, the Everblades are unbeaten in regulation on the road this season with a 5-0-2 mark.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 3-0-0, while the Everblades lead the All-Time series 37-12-5-3.

About the Icemen: Joey Sides leads the Icemen in scoring against the Everblades this season with four points (2g, 2a)....Craig Martin logged three assists and scored the game-winner in the shootout on Wednesday. Martin has five points (2g, 3a) in the last two games....It has also been a good week for defenseman Jacob Panetta. The rookie blue liner recorded his first pro point with an assist in Tuesday against South Carolina, then followed that up by scoring his first pro goal in Wednesday's win against the Everblades.

About the Everblades: After scoring his league best 11th goal of the season on Wednesday, forward Blake Winiecki continues his torrid point-producing pace, riding a ten-game points streak. Winiecki has collected 16 points during this recent stretch....Alex Aleardi leads Florida in scoring against Jacksonville with four points (1g, 3a)....The Everblades have outscored their opponents 19-8 in the third period.

