Thunder Continues Homestand Tonight vs. Tulsa

Wichita Thunder forward Carter Johnson vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Carter Johnson vs. the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game homestand tonight as the Tulsa Oilers come to town for the second time this season.

Wichita looks to regroup after falling on Wednesday night in overtime to Rapid City, 2-1. The Rush benefited from a power play in the extra session and Tristan Thompson tallied the game-winner.

Tulsa has been off since last Saturday night after losing to the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena by a 5-1 final.

Tonight's winner will take over sole possession of third place in the Mountain Division as both teams have 13 points. Wichita has played two more games than the Oilers.

Evan Buitenhuis continues to be a workhorse for the Thunder. He has started every game so far this season for the Thunder. He pushed his goals-against down to 2.32 and his save percentage to .928. Buitenhuis is first in minutes played (723), tied for second in wins (6) and first in saves (362).

For Tulsa, Daniel Mannella has been one of the league's top goaltenders so far this season. He leads the ECHL in goals-against average (1.53), second in wins (6) and second in save percentage (.945)

Dylan Sadowy and Alex Gilmour lead the way for the Oilers with nine points each. Eddie Matsushima is third with eight. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 12 points. Peter Crinella and Matteo Gennaro are tied in second with 11 points.

Tonight is Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Hajoca and Heartland Credit Union. When the Thunder score its first goal, fans can throw their stuffed animals on the ice. Every stuffed animal collected will be donated to local charities and hospitals. Fans can purchase a special four pack of tickets that comes with two teddy bears for just $60. Use the code TEDDY when purchasing on Select-A-Seat and then pick up your teddy bears from Fan Relations at the game.

