Khovanov Scores Twice, Landers Drop Friday vs. Wheeling
November 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, IA - Alex Khovanov scored twice in 12 seconds, the quickest two goals in Heartlanders history, but the Wheeling Nailers pulled ahead and won, 7-4, Friday at Xtream Arena. The strikes tied the game at two in the second, but Wheeling quickly responded with two strikes and never looked back, taking a 4-2 advantage into the third.
Khovanov's goals came on back-to-back shots and both were from the right circle and right slot. The 2018 3rd round pick of the Minnesota Wild has played in six ECHL games this season.
In the third period, the Nailers scored the first two to take a 6-2 advantage. Justin Almeida made it 6-2 with his second strike of the game and fifth of the season at 6:03 of the third.
Bryce Misley scored next for Iowa with his fifth power-play goal of the season at 13:28. Next, Yuki Miura shoveled it in left door step and get the score to 6-4. Miura has two goals and three assists this season.
Trevin Kozlowski blocked 32 shots in defeat. Alex D'Orio won with 13 denials.
Iowa faces Wheeling on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for Small Business Saturday with a Fanbango giveaway courtesy of Steindler Orthopedic. The Landers are then at home again vs. Wichita Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
