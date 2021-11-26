Lions Romp in a 9-1 Blowout

The Lions have now won the first two games in their three-game series against the Reading Royals, defeating the team from Massachusetts on Friday night by a score of 9-1.

Anthony Nellis opened the scoring early in the first period with help from Charles-David Beaudoin. A few minutes later, Cédric Desruisseaux scored his first professional goal, and then Nellis potted his second of the game. Arsen Khisamutdinov made it 4-0 to end a period dominated by the Lions.

Alexis D'Aoust continued the scoring frenzy in the second period, followed by a Peter Abandonnato power play marker, his first of the night. Grant Cooper finally put the Royals on the board, but at the end of the second period the Lions led 6-1.

After a rather slow start to the third period, the Royals' Shawn St-Amant found the back of the net, assisted by Nellis. And shortly thereafter, Charles-David Beaudoin scored twice within a few minutes. As reflected in the 9-1 final score, the Lions were firing on all cylinders from start to finish.

The Lions will be back in action Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Colisée Vidéotron for the third and final game of the three-game series against Reading.

