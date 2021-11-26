Game Notes: at Kansas City

GAME #14 at Kansas City

11/26/21 | Cable Dahmer Arena | 6:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Lukas Parik made 30 saves on 31 shots, Logan Nelson had a goal and two assists and Tristan Thompson scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Rush beat the Wichita Thunder in OT, 2-1, Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Stephen Baylis had two assists in the win for Rapid City who snapped Wichita's four-game winning streak in the victory.

BRICK WALL PARIK: Lukas Parik allowed only one goal on 31 shots faced in Rapid City's 2-1 OT win in Wichita on Wednesday, the second-consecutive game in which Parik let just one through. The 20-year-old netminder has won his last three starts and has stopped 92 of 96 shots faced during those games. He leads Rapid City goaltenders and is fifth in the league with a .933 save percentage.

WORKING OVERTIME: Wednesday was the third Rush game this season to require overtime and the first that Rapid city won. The Rush had previously fallen in OT at Idaho on October 30 and in a shootout at home against Allen on November 17.

OUT OF OFFICE: Rapid City is one-game into an eight-game road trip that will take place in four cities over the span of 12 days. The Rush will make stops in Wichita, Kansas City, Tulsa and Allen before returning home. Rapid City is 1-0-0-0 on the trip thus far and 2-2-1-0 on the road overall.

SCOUTING THE MAVERICKS: Rapid City and Kansas City will face each other ten times during the 2021-22 season, with four games taking place in Independence as opposed to six in Rapid City. The Rush and Mavericks clashed seven times during the 2020-21 season with Rapid City going 6-1-0-0 in those games. In 2021-22, the Mavericks have been paced by Marcus Crawford, Darik Angeli and Nick Pastujov, all of whom have 11 points, and Lane Scheidl, who leads the team with six goals.

RUSH LEADERS: Logan Nelson had a goal and an assist on Wednesday and leads the Rush in with 14 points (4 G, 10 A.) Stephen Baylis and Max Coatta are tied for the team lead in goals with six and Tristan Thompson now leads Rapid City defensemen with seven points (2 G, 5 A).

ODDS AND ENDS: Wednesday's 2-1 OT win was the first time this season Rapid City won a game during which it did not score at least four goals...the Rush outshot the Thunder, 36-31, on Wednesday and have now outshot their opponents in four-straight games after being outshot in their first nine games of the season...Tristan Thompson's game-winning power play goal on Wednesday snapped an 0-for-12 stretch for the Rapid City power play...Logan Nelson's two points on Wednesday gave him his team-leading fifth two-point effort of the year.

UP NEXT: The Rush return to Wichita on Saturday night to again face the Thunder. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

