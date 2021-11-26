Walleye Knock off the Fuel in Overtime

TOLEDO, OH - In the first of two games on Thanksgiving weekend, the Fuel traveled to Toledo for a Friday night contest. After no goals in the first period, both teams combined for six goals in the second and third periods sending the game to overtime where Toledo would take the 4-3 win.

Neither team would be able to score in the first half of the opening period. Each team would be handed a chance on the man advantage but Billy Christopoulos and Cale Morris would hold on to the 0-0 score.

After six minutes of back and forth hockey, the Indy Fuel would be the first team to get on the board. Getting the puck at the point, Mike Lee threw a puck on net and beat a screened Billy Christopoulos. Responding two minutes later, Keeghan Howdeshell jumped on a Fuel turnover and beat Cale Morris on a breakaway.

Toledo doubled their score with six minutes remaining in the period when TJ Hensick got in between two Fuel players and fired a shot over the shoulder of Morris. With :18 seconds remaining in the second period, the Fuel would tie the game when Jared Thomas forced a turnover and beat Christopoulos to send the teams into the locker room tied 2-2.

It would take until midway through the final stanza until somebody broke the 2-2 tie when CJ Eick got alone in front of the Toledo net and buried his second goal of the season. Tying the game with 3 minutes remaining, Toledo's Matt Berry deflected a puck past Cale Morris.

Neither team would score in the remaining few minutes so the game would head to overtime. Both teams traded chances throughout the first two minutes of overtime but it would be the Walleye who prevailed when Randy Gazzola put the game-winning goal past Cale Morris.

