Stingrays Fall in OT Stunner

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays (5-6-1-0) were stunned in overtime as Max Zimmer's third game-winning goal of the season lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (6-7-0-0) by a final of 4-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday evening.

The Stingrays got help from defensive misplays by the Swamp Rabbits, including a Jade Miller breakaway only 2:46 into the opening period for the 1-0 lead. Justin Florek's pass got tipped and bodied down by Miller who raced on net and beat goaltender Jacob Ingham on his third snipe of the season. Hank Sorensen picked up his first career assist on the goal as well.

Less than four minutes later, Alex Brink forced a turnover of his own and made a beeline towards the net before firing one top shelf past Ingham to double the lead.

Jordan Subban added another insurance goal for his fourth tally of the season on the Stingrays first power play goal in nearly two weeks. Patrick Holway picked up his team-leading eighth assist and Ben Holmstrom tallied a helper of his own in his first game back from an injury.

Greenville got one back on a power play goal of their own off the tape of former Stingray Frédéric Létourneau to cut the deficit in half. Liam Pecararo netted two straight to tie the game with 2:56 remaining in regulation before Zimmer's fifth of the year ended the game in overtime.

Goaltender Hunter Shepard (2-2-1-0) made 25 saves in the loss while Ingham turned back 31 Stingray shots to improve to 3-0 against South Carolina on the season.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign on Saturday night on the road against the Atlanta Gladiators in Georgia. The Rays will return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday for Pucks N Paws presented by Pet Supplies Plus at 3:05 p.m. You can follow along on FloHockey, Mixlr, and Caps Radio 24/7.

