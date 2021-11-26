Cyclones Put up Six in Win over Wings

Cincinnati, OH - After a 9-2 win on Wednesday, the Cyclones picked up where they left off, scoring the game's first four goals en route to a 6-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings Friday night inside Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones have won three straight games and sit 9-5 on the season. Kalamazoo falls to 7-5 on the year. The teams rematch Saturday evening at Wings Event Center.

- For the second game in a row, the Cyclones struck three times in the first period. It started on a drive by Yushiroh Hirano atop the blue line when the Japanese talent was found on a pass from Wyatt Ege. Cyclones' Captain Justin Vaive then found a puck in-between the dots for a goal less than two minutes after Hirano's tally. At 13:22 of the first, Patrick Polino walked to the front of the net to rip a shot by Wings' goaltender Trevor Gorsuch.

- Jesse Schultz scored on a breakaway midway through the middle period when he was stretched for a pass by Lukas Craggs. Schultz now has points in four of his last five games. Cyclones goaltender Mat Robson earned his first assist of the season on the goal.

- A late period goal by Logan Lambdin allowed the Wings to get on the board, making it 4-1. Cincinnati began the third period with Vaive and Dominic Franco each in the penalty box, allowing the Wings, the ECHL's third ranked power play, over a minute of 5-on-3 time. The Cyclones managed to kill both penalties and killed all five man down situations faced. Lambdin's goal ended a streak of 10 unanswered Cyclones goals, including six from Wednesday.

- Kalamazoo got within two goals 9:53 into the third when Giovanni Vallati slammed home a puck that was loose in front.

- The K-Wings were awarded a final power play when Craggs was called for slashing at 12:22 of the third. After killing the penalty, Craggs jumped out of the box, then received a pass inside the right circle to bang home his second goal of the season and put the 'Clones back up by a trio of goals. Mason Mitchell collected a Matt McLeod pass ahead of the play for a goal in the final minute of the game, giving Cincinnati the 6-2 win.

- Mat Robson improved to 7-3 on the season, as the first-year Cyclone made 23 saves in what was his ninth game started in the last 11 the team has played.

